Howden taps ex-Alliant brokers for natural resources unit

Howden said Wednesday it has launched a natural resources insurance team staffed by brokers formerly with Alliant and other firms.

Jessie Guerro, formerly a senior vice president at Alliant in Houston, was appointed an executive vice president on the 40-person team.

Other former Alliant staff named to the team include Ashley Andrews, who was named head of natural resources first-party claims at Howden. Dana Carrabine was named senior vice president, environmental/natural resources; Sunnie Dent, senior vice president, broking; Christina Murphy, head of natural resources property broking; and Wes Raska, senior vice president, surety/natural resources.

Other members of the team include Jamie Lee, who joined from Willis Towers Watson as executive vice president; Bobby Galindo, who joined from IMA Financial as senior vice president, natural resources and construction broking; and Melissa Stephenson, who joined as head of natural resources third-party claims from law firm Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff.

In addition, Nat Elsdon-Dew, who joined Howden in London in 2020, was named to the team.

Stuart Adam, executive vice president, who joined Howden from Marsh in August, heads the team and Christine Palomba, who joined from Aon in November, is deputy head.