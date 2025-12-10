Howden names former Aon exec as general counsel

Broker Howden on Wednesday named former Aon executive Chris Aries as general counsel of its U.S. retail broking and advisory business.

He will serve as the primary legal adviser to Howden’s U.S. specialty and retail insurance lines as a member of the senior leadership team.

Most recently, Mr. Aries was global strategy and execution leader for Aon Global Specialties. Prior to that, he was global chief commercial development officer, global broking at Aon and also concurrently served as global co-lead, cannabis strategy.

Howden has made a series of executive appointments to its U.S. business recently.