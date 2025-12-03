Howden hires former CAC Specialty exec as EVP, financial lines claims

Howden on Wednesday named former CAC Specialty executive Elizabeth Neumann as executive vice president, financial lines claims leader.

Based in New York, Ms. Neumann will form part of the U.S. financial lines management team, led by Ron Borys, who was recently named as the Howden U.S. head of financial lines.

She was most recently U.S. financial lines legal and claims practice leader for CAC Specialty. Prior to that, Ms. Neumann worked as a senior claims attorney for Axis and CNA Insurance.

She will join Howden upon completion of contractual obligations to her current employer.

The broker has made a series of executive appointments recently.