Hong Kong fire to hurt Taiping Insurance earnings: Fitch

(Reuters) — The deadly fire that ripped through seven high-rise towers in Hong Kong is expected to result in a surge in near-term claims among insurers, and hit earnings of the complex’s main underwriter, an affiliate of China Taiping Insurance Holdings, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

China Taiping Insurance (Hong Kong) has coverage exposure of more than $200 million to the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, and to the contractor of renovation work, publicly available owners’ meeting minutes and a project-briefing document showed.

The city’s deadliest fire in decades killed at least 159 people.

China Taiping Insurance (Hong Kong) is expected to be hit by a “temporary uptick” in its combined ratio, Fitch credit ratings agency analyst Mengyuan Wang said in a note. The ratio is a key performance gauge for property and casualty insurance underwriting profitability.

It is also expected to see “modest capital erosion,” it added, but that’s unlikely to affect Taiping’s credit rating, Ms. Mengyuan said.

A spokesperson for the Chinese insurance group declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The insurer told Reuters on Tuesday it completed the first batch of nine home insurance claims from Wang Fuk Court residents, paying a total of HK$5.37 million ($689,983) in compensation.

Reinsurance and potential support from the Chinese government should mitigate the impact, Ms. Mengyuan added.

However, the rating agency warned, with loss development still unfolding, higher-than-expected third-party liability claims and slower recoveries could heighten earnings volatility.

By Thursday’s market close, Hong Kong-listed shares of state-owned China Taiping Insurance had dropped 4.2% since the outbreak of the fire.

Rising premiums and higher expenses

The tragedy is likely to tighten market conditions across the board, according to Fitch, with insurers raising premiums, deductibles and exclusions for high‑rise renovations and higher‑risk locations.

Some may also reduce or withdraw underwriting capacity, it added.

The industry is also likely to face tighter reinsurance pricing and stricter coverage limits, which could lift operating expenses for primary insurers through 2026 to 2027, Ms. Mengyuan added.