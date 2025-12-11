Generali Switzerland fills key roles with seasoned executives

Generali Switzerland has announced a series of leadership changes effective in 2026, including the appointments of Yvan Berthou as chief insurance officer for non-life, Eliana Sarli as CFO and Michel Foong as chief technology and operations officer, Reinsurance News reported. Berthou brings more than 20 years of experience from Zurich Insurance Group AG, while Sarli currently oversees group capital management at Generali. Foong has over 20 years of experience from Swiss Re Ltd. and the Union Bank of Switzerland.