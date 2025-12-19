Gallagher Re introduces captives risk transfer team

Gallagher Re, the reinsurance business of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., announced Friday it launched a captives risk transfer team within the brokerage’s global facultative practice, led by Martin Hughes.

Mr. Hughes, based in Chicago, was appointed executive vice president, captives, effective January 1. He was previously head of the specialty risk transfer division at Artex Risk Solutions, the captive management arm of Gallagher.

Joshua Cryer was appointed divisional director, captives. Mr. Cryer, based in London, was previously director of client solutions at Intangic. Before that, he held senior risk roles at THG, Virgin Atlantic and Willis Towers Watson.

The global team will provide tailored facultative and structured reinsurance for single parent captives of all sizes in North America and internationally.

“The new team will connect captive owners with both traditional and alternative sources of global capital,” Pablo Muñoz, CEO of facultative at Gallagher Re, said in a statement.