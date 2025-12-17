Gallagher names leaders for M&A, PE practice

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. on Wednesday announced it appointed a leadership team for its mergers and acquisitions and private equity portfolio solutions practice, including former transactional risk leaders from Willis Towers Watson and recently acquired AssuredPartners.

Simone Bonnet and Nick Tuliebitz were appointed managing directors and co-heads of representations and warranties.

Ms. Bonnet was previously head of transaction insurance solutions at Willis. Mr. Tuliebitz was previously co-head of M&A insurance, North America at AssuredPartners.

Gallagher recently completed a $13.45 billion acquisition of AssuredPartners.

Nicole Clinton was appointed managing director, private equity solutions leader. Ms. Clinton was previously senior vice president and director, private equity leader at Lockton.

Kristin Parr was appointed managing director, human capital solutions leader. Ms. Parr was previously a senior director at Risk International.

Osmel Cuan was appointed tax insurance practice leader. He was previously tax liability insurance practice leader at Epic Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

“This leadership will help us accelerate revenue growth, strengthen Gallagher’s brand in the PE space and support producers and clients,” Hunter Davis, senior managing director and head of Gallagher’s M&A and PE portfolio solutions, said in a LinkedIn post.