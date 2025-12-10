Gallagher Bassett promotes Willett to lead sales role

Gallagher Bassett said Wednesday Sean Willett will take on the newly created role of senior vice president, carrier practice strategy & go-to-market, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Chicago-based Mr. Willett is currently vice president, strategic initiatives at Gallagher Bassett, the claims management unit of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. He joined the company in 2022 after working in consulting for claims strategies and operations at KPMG.

In his new role, Mr. Willett will lead Gallagher Bassett’s insurer sales and business development efforts and expand its product offerings, the company said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Willett was named one of the 2025 Business Insurance Break Out Award winners.