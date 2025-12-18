FTC probes Instacart’s AI pricing tool: Source

(Reuters) — The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Instacart, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the retail platform faces criticism over its artificial intelligence-driven pricing tool.

The agency has sent the company a civil investigative demand, the sources said. The FTC is seeking information about Instacart’s Eversight pricing tool, one of the sources said.

The software, which allows retailers on Instacart to experiment with different prices using AI, drew criticism after a recent study showed different shoppers got different prices for the same groceries on Instacart.

“The Federal Trade Commission has a longstanding policy of not commenting on any potential or ongoing investigations. But, like so many Americans, we are disturbed by what we have read in the press about Instacart’s alleged pricing practices,” the FTC said in a statement.

The opening of a probe does not prove wrongdoing and not all FTC investigations result in lawsuits.

A study involving 437 shoppers viewing Instacart prices in four cities saw wildly different prices for the same items sourced at the same stores. On average, there was a 7% difference in the total cost for the same grocery list at the same store, according to the study conducted by nonprofit groups Groundwork Collaborative, Consumer Reports, and More Perfect Union.

“Some shoppers found grocery prices that were up to 23% higher than prices available to other shoppers for the exact same items, in the exact same store, at the exact same time,” the study’s authors wrote.

Instacart’s Eversight allows retailers to run price tests to gauge shoppers’ reactions to higher or lower prices across different categories of items. Grocers who use Eversight see revenue growth of 1-3%, according to Instacart’s website.

The pricing tests carried out through Eversight were randomized, unlike pricing practices based on fluctuating demand or a user’s individual data and behaviors, Instacart said last week.

“This year, we’ve focused heavily on encouraging more retailers to move toward in-store and online price parity, working closely with partners to remove markups and align online prices with in-store,” the company said in a blog post.

Instacart does not set prices for the items available on its platform, the company said at the time. With the exception of Target, retailers set the prices shoppers encounter, and Instacart provides the tools to do so.

Target is not affiliated with Instacart and does not control the prices it sets, a spokesperson for the big box retailer said. Instead, Instacart scrapes publicly available Target prices and adds margin to cover its costs.

The probe is not the first time for the FTC to delve into AI and data-driven pricing practices.

Last year, the FTC under Chair Lina Khan demanded information from Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase, Accenture, McKinsey & Co., and four other companies about tools they sell to other businesses to analyze data and set prices or tailor discounts.

Some of the tools help companies gauge what shoppers are willing to pay based on past purchases, location, and other data about online activity, the FTC staff wrote in a preliminary report in January.

The preliminary report led to concern among state lawmakers about how companies use technology to set prices, and some have sought to restrict practices they call unfair.