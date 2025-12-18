Everest promotes 2 to newly created positions

Everest Group said Thursday it has promoted Paul Trueman to head of international, global wholesale and specialty, and Mark Shaw to global head of commercial, global wholesale and specialty, effective immediately.

Both are newly created positions, according to an email from a spokesman.

Mr. Trueman will oversee Everest’s underwriting, distribution and portfolio strategy across international markets and will lead the region’s key businesses, including Everest Global Markets (EGM), accident and health (A&H) and facultative.

He joined Everest in 2022 and was most recently head of specialty.

Mr. Shaw will lead the firm’s global commercial insurance strategy, broker engagement and client development.

He joined Everest in 2022 and was most recently chief commercial officer for international insurance.