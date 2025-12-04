Everest names two new executives

Everest Group announced Wednesday it appointed Katy Bradica, formerly with Axa, as group chief actuary, and Attila Kerényi, formerly with Swiss Re, as group chief risk officer.

Both appointments take effect early next year.

Ms. Bradica will lead Everest’s global actuarial function, overseeing pricing, reserving and analytics across all operations. She will report to Everest President and CEO Jim Williamson.

Ms. Bradica most recently was group chief pricing actuary and head of portfolio management at Axa. Before that she held various senior actuarial leadership roles at Axa XL and American International Group.

Mr. Kerényi will oversee Everest’s global enterprise risk management function and will report to the group chief financial officer.

Everest recently announced that CFO Mark Kociancic will retire after the first quarter. Elias Habayeb, formerly CFO of Corebridge Financial, will succeed him, effective May 1.

Mr. Kerényi most recently was chief risk officer for Swiss Re’s property and casualty reinsurance business. Before that he was chief risk officer for asset management and alternative capital partners at the reinsurer.