EU imposes sanctions on oil traders with links to Russia’s shipping network

(Reuters) — The European Union adopted fresh sanctions against Russian oil interests on Monday, targeting traders Murtaza Lakhani and Etibar Eyyub for helping Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions on crude exports that help to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The EU has imposed 19 packages of sanctions so far, but Moscow has managed to adapt to most measures and is still selling millions of barrels of oil to India and China, albeit at discounts to global prices. Much of this is transported using a so-called shadow fleet of vessels operating outside of the Western maritime industry.

The latest EU sanctions prohibit the bloc’s citizens from doing business with the listed companies and individuals, reducing their access to shipping and insurance providers. The EU has listed more than 2,600 individuals and companies in total.

The EU has targeted nine individuals and entities supporting Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers, the Council of the European Union and the EU’s Official Journal said, referring to businessmen linked to oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil as well as shipping companies that own and manage tankers.

The EU is expected by analysts to list more than 40 ships in Russia’s shadow fleet this week, bringing the total to about 600 vessels.

Russia’s Permanent Mission to the EU, in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies, said the new measures would only hurt citizens of European Union countries and prove ineffective.

“We note with regret Brussels’ inability to recognize a simple truth: if the same action is repeated over and over and does not produce the desired result, it means the original strategy fundamentally does not work and is flawed,” it said.

The measures, it said, would amplify “the growing socio-economic problems and the declining standard of living for European citizens.”