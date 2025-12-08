EPIC buys Sentry Transportation’s direct writing operation

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants announced Monday it acquired Sentry Transportation’s direct writing operation, expanding its national transportation platform.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Some seven Sentry employees will join Interstate Motor Carriers, an EPIC company.

Stevens Point, Wisconsin-based mutual insurer Sentry will continue to insure the policies, while IMC will handle distribution.

Sentry’s trucking-focused business works mainly through independent agencies, providing coverage for owner-operators and large fleets.

The carveout of the direct writing operation adds more than 500 clients and will strengthen trucking client relationships and expand coverage options, EPIC said.

The acquisition strengthens EPIC’s position in a critical market, Kristy Neal, senior vice president of strategic development for the brokerage’s National Transportation & Logistics, said in a statement.

The Sentry team will gain access to EPIC’s insurer and industry relationships, expanded offerings and national footprint.

The deal strengthens EPIC’s ability to support motor carriers of all sizes, Donna Ward, senior vice president, Northeast transportation and trucking business and operations leader, said in a statement.

San Francisco-based EPIC is the 16th-largest broker of U.S. business, according to Business Insurance’s latest ranking.