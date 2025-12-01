Employee shot while leaving work not covered under GL: Court

More than $1.1 million owed to a grocery store worker after he was shot outside his workplace following his shift is not covered under his employer’s general liability policy, a federal appeals court ruled, reversing a lower court.

The worker’s argument that his injuries would not be covered under Alabama’s workers compensation law is not relevant to the liability case, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Nov. 26.

In Amanali Babwari v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a clerk at the Pit Stop Grocery in Birmingham, Alabama, was robbed and shot nine times while walking to his car in an unlit corner of the store’s parking lot, where he was required to park. He recovered from his injuries and sued Pit Stop for negligence and wantonness. The case settled for $877,659 plus $262,035 in interest.

Mr. Babwari then sued Pit Stop’s insurer, State Farm, under Alabama’s “direct-action” statute, which allows plaintiffs to sue insurers to apply insurance funds to satisfy a judgment. A district court ruled in Mr. Babwari’s favor.

The appeals court, however, ruled that the policy’s employer’s liability exclusion applies; that exclusion bars coverage for injuries “arising out of and in the course of” employment. The ruling notes that courts have previously determined that employment is not limited to work-related tasks or when an employee is “on the clock.”

Mr. Babwari also argued that his injuries were not covered under Alabama’s comp law because they were caused by a third party for personal reasons.

“Whether Babwari’s injuries satisfy other provisions of the workers’ compensation statute is beside the point. For our purposes, it matters only whether Babwari’s injuries ‘ar[ose] out of and in the course of . . . employment,’” the 11th Circuit’s ruling says.