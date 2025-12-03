Downturn in economy top near-term risk for US business leaders: Survey

Economic downturn remains the top near-term risk for U.S. business leaders, according to a World Economic Forum survey released Wednesday.

They also cited as top risk concerns decline in health and well-being, misinformation and disinformation, adverse outcomes of AI technologies and disruptions to a systemically important supply chain.

The WEF survey, of over 11,000 business leaders from 121 countries, was conducted in partnership with Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group.

Economic downturn remained a top risk for G20 business leaders, while technological threats related to misinformation and disinformation ranked fifth, entering the top five risks for the first time.

G20 is an economic forum comprising 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union. Business leaders from members China and Russia did not participate in the survey.

Social risks associated with insufficient public services and social protections ranked second, with a lack of economic opportunity or unemployment third, while inflation ranked fourth.

Extreme weather events, which ranked fifth last year, did not feature in this year’s top five risks.