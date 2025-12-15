Deliberate intention claim against supervisor reinstated

West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals reinstated a worker’s deliberate intention claim against his supervisor, who allegedly struck him with a moving truck, but affirmed a dismissal of the lawsuit against the company.

As documented in Stanley v. Structsure Scaffold Solutions LLC, filed Dec. 4, Lonnie Stanley was working for Structsure Scaffold Solutions LLC when he had a disagreement with his supervisor over the time frame for delivery of certain materials to a jobsite.

At the time, the supervisor was sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup with the passenger door open. Mr. Stanley claimed that the supervisor began to move the truck, causing the passenger door to hit him, and that he did so with the intent to injure him.

Mr. Stanley filed suit against the company and the supervisor, asserting a deliberate intent claim. The defendants moved to dismiss, and a trial judge granted the motion.

West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals said the claim against the supervisor should have been allowed to proceed.

Generally, workers compensation immunity protects employers from tort liability for injury to covered employees, the court said. Such immunity also generally extends to covered co-employees acting in furtherance of the employer’s business. However, a covered co-employee may lose the benefit of immunity if he acted with deliberate intention, the court said.

The workers’ compensation statutes allow for two types of deliberate intent claims: “heightened deliberate intent” claims and “five-factor deliberate intent” claims.

One section of the code provides that a worker can seek a civil remedy against his employer or a co-employee if they “acted with a consciously, subjectively and deliberately formed intention to produce the specific result of injury or death to an employee.”

The law provides an alternative means for a worker to seek a civil remedy against his employer or a co-employee if he can prove a specific unsafe working condition existed in the workplace that presented a high degree of risk and a strong probability of serious injury or death; that the employer knew of the unsafe condition; that the specific unsafe working condition was a violation of a state or federal safety statute, rule or regulation; that the defendant nevertheless intentionally thereafter exposed an employee to the specific unsafe working condition; and the employee was injured as a result.

The court noted Mr. Stanley argued that he was pursuing only “heightened deliberate intent,” which the court said requires an employee needs only to “set out deliberate intention allegations,” claiming the defendant “acted with a consciously, subjectively and deliberately formed intention to produce the specific result of injury.”

The court said the allegations in Mr. Stanley’s complaint regarding the supervisor’s conduct met this standard. But the court said it “would not disturb” the dismissal of claims against the company.

