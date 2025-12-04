Court finds former Guy Carpenter brokers liable in diversion scheme

Two former employees of U.S. firm Guy Carpenter & Company LLC were found liable for conspiring with South Korea’s LK Insurance Services Ltd. to divert Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance’s business to LK Re, a new reinsurer that the pair helped establish in Singapore, Channel News Asia reported. A Singapore High Court judge said the brokers breached duties of good faith and post-employment restrictions, with one also found to have leaked confidential information that allowed a competitor to undercut Guy Carpenter’s pricing.