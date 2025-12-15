Colorado tightens standards for psychological reports in comp

Colorado has adopted more detailed documentation standards for psychological evaluations used in its workers’ compensation system, a move state officials say will improve consistency, clinical rigor and decision-making across claims.

The Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation amended Rule 18-4(G)(4)(b), effective Jan. 1, 2026, to require more comprehensive reporting in all psychological diagnostic evaluations. The revisions were informed by model language developed at the division’s request by clinicians from the Colorado Center for Clinical Excellence, a Denver-based mental health practice specializing in workers compensation services.

According to a statement from the Colorado Center, under the revised rule, psychological evaluation reports must now include structured analyses of symptoms and diagnoses, assessments of cognitive functioning and activities of daily living, reviews of relevant collateral information, descriptions of medications and treatment goals, summaries of treatment history, and recommendations for future care. Where applicable, reports must also address functional deficits relevant to impairment ratings.

State officials opted to extend the framework beyond mental impairment ratings to all psychological diagnostic evaluations, effectively broadening its reach across the workers compensation system. According to the center, the changes are intended to ensure that evaluations provide actionable information for treating providers, insurers, and return-to-work coordinators.