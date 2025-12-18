Chubb makes international marine appointment

Chubb announced Thursday it appointed Xavier Pazmino executive vice president, head of marine for Chubb Overseas General Insurance, its international general insurance operations, effective in February.

Mr. Pazmino will oversee the insurer’s international marine portfolio, including wholesale and retail operations. He succeeds Andrew Williamson, who will retire next year.

Mr. Pazmino most recently was Chubb’s country president for Panama and Central America. Previously, he was head of marine for Latin America for 15 years. A co-founder of the Latin American Association of Marine Underwriters, Mr. Pazmino was president of its board from 2018 to 2023.