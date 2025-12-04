OSHA probe finds chemical, asphyxiation hazards at engineering company

U.S. Department of Labor safety investigators are alleging that an engineering and construction company exposed workers to safety hazards after an investigation into a 2025 worker death at a plant in White, Georgia, according to a statement released Thursday.

OSHA issued a citation to Hyoungwon E&C America Inc. alleging a serious violation under the Occupational Safety and Health Act’s general duty clause for failing to protect employees against asphyxiation hazards related to nitrogen gas and another serious violation for failing to provide “effective” information and training on hazards related to nitrogen gas and oxygen-deficient atmospheres.

The employer faces $20,522 in proposed penalties and has 15 business days from receipt of their citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.