CFC names new CEO for US business

CFC announced Wednesday it appointed former Aspen Insurance Group executive Justin Camara as CEO of its U.S. business.

Mr. Camara replaces Michael Brunero, who was appointed interim managing director for CFC USA in January after former CEO Shannon Groeber left the company.

Mr. Camara was most recently executive vice president and portfolio director for financial and professional liability at Aspen. Before that, he held various senior underwriting roles at Liberty Mutual and Great American Insurance Group. He began his career at American International Group.

He will join CFC in the first quarter.

CFC completed a $1.7 billion debt refinancing in July.