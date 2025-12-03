Brown & Brown unit Arrowhead names CEO for international

Arrowhead Intermediaries, a unit of Brown & Brown, announced Wednesday that it appointed Steven Beard, formerly with Charles Taylor, as CEO, International.

Mr. Beard, based in London, will join the company in February and report to Arrowhead CEO Steve Boyd.

Mr. Beard will oversee international operations, including global specialty managing general agency Nexus and specialty broker Bridge Specialty International.

He was previously group president at Charles Taylor. Before that he held senior leadership roles at brokerages Ardonagh Group, Corant Group and RFIB Group.

Brown & Brown in August rebranded its wholesale, program and related business as Arrowhead Intermediaries and integrated recently purchased One80 Intermediaries into the unit.