Benefits in flooring installer’s fatal heart attack upheld: Tenn. court

The Tennessee Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board on Friday upheld an award of death benefits to the family of a longtime flooring installer who suffered a fatal heart attack on a church jobsite, finding that his work-related exertion was the primary cause of his death despite severe preexisting heart disease.

In Vanderford, Michael v. E.S. Dockery Co., filed Dec. 5, 2025, the board affirmed a trial court order awarding death benefits to the minor biological son and former stepdaughter of Michael Scott Vanderford, a 20-year flooring installer for E.S. Dockery Co.

Mr. Vanderford collapsed in August 2023, after manually scraping carpet adhesive and sweeping the stage area of a church sanctuary. Surveillance footage showed him sweeping, sitting on the edge of the stage and appearing distressed, then stumbling to his van before slumping over the steering wheel. An autopsy revealed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, including near-total blockage of the right coronary artery and evidence of a prior heart attack, according to the ruling.

The employer argued that Mr. Vanderford’s “far from stable” and untreated coronary disease, rather than his work activities, was more than 50% responsible for his sudden cardiac death, relying on its cardiology expert, who testified the fatal arrhythmia could have occurred at any time, even at rest.

The Court of Workers’ Compensation Claims instead credited the opinion of the widow’s cardiology expert, who testified that Mr. Vanderford’s preexisting disease made him more susceptible to a cardiac event triggered by physical exertion and that his work that morning was more than 50% responsible for the fatal heart attack. That trial court also emphasized video evidence of visible distress after sweeping and found the widow’s testimony that he had been functioning normally before the incident to be credible.

On appeal, the board held the trial court did not abuse its discretion in weighing competing medical opinions and distinguishing Mitchell v. Bunge North America, where no exertion preceded a fatal heart attack. Citing Howard v. Sterling Plumbing Group, Inc., a similar case in which a worker had a fatal heart attack while sweeping a floor, it reiterated that even sweeping can constitute sufficient exertion when superimposed on coronary disease.

The court also affirmed benefits to his stepdaughter and attorney’s fees, citing that the decisions to do so where within Tennessee law.