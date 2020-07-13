Hurricane Eta triggers Nicaragua’s parametric policy

BI’s Article search uses Boolean search capabilities. If you are not familiar with these principles, here are some quick tips.
Cayman Islands-based Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility SPC will pay $10.7 million to Nicaragua following heavy damages from Hurricane Eta, Artemis reported. The payout will be made by Nov. 19, under the country’s parametric tropical cyclone insurance policy with the CCRIF.