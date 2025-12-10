Appeals court upholds award of black lung benefits to widow in divided ruling

A split federal appeals court has upheld an award of survivor benefits to the widow of a longtime coal miner, rejecting an operator’s challenge to the application of the Black Lung Benefits Act’s rebuttable presumption.

In Clinchfield Coal Co. v. Mullins, issued Dec. 2, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a Benefits Review Board decision concluding that the widow of miner Donald Mullins, who spent nearly 28 years in coal mining before his death in 2014, was entitled to statutory presumptions linking his death to pneumoconiosis.

The case turned on whether Mr. Mullins’ terminal arterial blood gas studies — conducted during the hospitalization in which he died — established “total” disability under the Black Lung Benefits Act. The first administrative law judge rejected the widow’s claim, finding she could not invoke the 15-year presumption. A second judge, ruling on a modification request, found that the earlier decision rested on a mistake of fact and awarded benefits.

The 4th Circuit held that substantial evidence supported the ALJ’s conclusion that Mr. Mullins’ terminal arterial blood gas results, paired with a physician’s report, demonstrated the chronic respiratory impairment required to trigger the presumption. While the doctor did not expressly state that the arterial blood gas values were “produced by” pneumoconiosis, the court said the ALJ could reasonably infer the connection from the report as a whole, including the physician’s discussion of progressive respiratory decline and the proximity of his comments on the ABG studies to his pneumoconiosis diagnosis.

The majority reiterated that ALJs are not required to use “magic words” or make express findings that a report is “well-reasoned,” so long as their analysis is evident.

In dissent, one judge argued that the statute and regulations require an explicit medical statement linking the arterial blood gas abnormalities to a chronic pulmonary condition. Given Mr. Mullins’ other comorbidities, which included pneumonia, respiratory distress syndrome and diabetes, the dissenter wrote that the doctor could not properly attribute the test results to pneumoconiosis, and the court improperly relaxed the regulatory standard.

Despite the dissent, the court denied Clinchfield’s petition, leaving the benefits award intact.

