Aon’s follow-form facility renewed, expanded

Aon announced Tuesday its automatic follow–form facility has been renewed and expanded for 2026.

Aon Client Treaty will allocate 28.5% of pre-secured Lloyd’s co-insurance capacity for business lines placed through Aon’s global broking centers in London and Singapore next year, the same as this year. The client dividend remains unchanged at 1.5%.

The facility has expanded to global facultative reinsurance clients and will continue to be led by QBE.

Aon Client Treaty will also offer capacity to aviation and space clients next year and maximum periods for construction risks have been increased.

Several brokers have launched London-based follow-form facilities over the past few years.