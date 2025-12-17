America keeps giving, despite cloudy economic forecast

Even with inflation chatter and economic plot twists dominating year-end headlines, Americans aren’t canceling generosity.

That’s the takeaway from Church Mutual Insurance’s new Risk Radar Report — 2025 Charitable Giving in America, a national survey that suggests giving remains one of the country’s most resilient habits.

According to the survey, 75% of Americans plan to maintain or increase charitable giving through the end of 2025. A quarter expect to give more, half plan to stay steady, and only 25% anticipate pulling back. Looking further ahead, nearly half say their giving will remain unchanged in 2026.

While 40% of respondents say they’re uncertain or concerned about the economy, a majority still describe themselves as cautiously optimistic or confident—and committed to causes they care about. Still, there’s a risk factor in play. More than half of respondents (54%) worry about the financial health of the organizations they support — a concern that may actually be fueling the generosity.