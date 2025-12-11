Alliant introduces London program slip

Alliant Insurance Services announced Thursday it launched a London program slip that offers portfolio coverage with algorithm-driven property capacity.

Alliant London Program Slip expedites the process of accessing, submitting, quoting, binding, issuing and servicing policies. It allows Alliant clients to obtain and bind quotes almost instantly, with an initial capacity of $25 million on day one and few eligibility exclusions.

Alps offers A+ London capacity that follows various U.S. and London lead insurers. It follows designated lead insurer pricing in each layer where it participates.

A U.S.-based claims service team with access to a domestically held loss fund handles claims.