AIG hires former Everest exec as international commercial chief

American International Group said Tuesday it has hired former Everest Insurance executive Adam Clifford as CEO, international commercial insurance, effective Jan. 5.

Mr. Clifford will take on some of the responsibilities previously handled by Jon Hancock and will report to him. Mr. Hancock, who also headed global personal insurance, was named CEO of general insurance last month.

London-based Mr. Clifford is currently head of international at Everest Insurance. He joined Everest from Chubb in 2022. He previously worked for AIG from 2002 to 2009.

Last week, AIG secured regulatory approval for its previously announced deal to acquire the renewal rights to Everest’s business in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Ireland, valued at an estimated $2 billion in premium.