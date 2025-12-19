AIG, Amwins forming Lloyd’s syndicate with Blackstone support

Insurer American International Group and specialty intermediary Amwins are forming a Lloyd’s of London syndicate with support from asset manager Blackstone.

Syndicate 2479 will begin operations Jan. 1 and write up to $300 million in premium, AIG said.

AIG’s Talbot Underwriting unit will manage special-purpose vehicle Syndicate 2479 and write a cross-section of Amwins delegated underwriting business.

AIG will use technology company Palantir’s artificial intelligence platform to determine which of Amwins’ programs align with the syndicate.

Amwins and Blackstone are among the syndicate’s investors.